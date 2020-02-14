Burgum appoints Bismarck attorney Bobbi Weiler to South Central Judicial District judgeship

(STL.News) – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Bismarck attorney Bobbi Weiler to a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District, effective in March 2020.

Weiler has been in private practice since 2010. For the last nine years, she has been a partner in the Bismarck law firm of Jackson, Thomason & Weiler, P.C. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social and behavioral sciences from the University of Mary and graduated from Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in Lansing, Mich., where she was editor-in-chief of the law review.

Weiler’s law practice is focused on family law and criminal law, representing many clients struggling with financial, behavioral health and substance abuse issues. She has consistently provided representation to pro bono clients through the State Bar Association and is a dedicated mock trial coach for students at Legacy High School.

Weiler will fill the judgeship vacancy created by the March 16, 2020, retirement of longtime South Central Judicial District Judge Gail Hagerty, who was first elected as a district judge in 1994 after having served as a Burleigh County judge from 1987 to 1994. Four attorneys were named as finalists to fill the vacancy.

