South Carolina: Builders FirstSource establishing in Jasper County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Builders FirstSource, a leading supplier of structural building products, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The $16 million investment will create 126 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 1988, Builders FirstSource specializes in value-added components and services to the professional market for new residential construction, repair and remodeling. The company offers integrated solutions to shorten construction times, reduce costs, increase build quality, improve safety and reduce waste.

Located in Point South Park in Yemassee, the new Builders FirstSource location will allow the company to expand its offerings and production capacity. Additionally, this site will complement its 23 current locations throughout South Carolina, including its Cherry Point Yard in Ridgeland.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Builders FirstSource team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with related project costs.

“Builders FirstSource’s decision to locate in Jasper County is yet another win for one of our state’s rural communities. This $16 million investment and 126 new jobs will make a significant impact across the Jasper community. We applaud Builders FirstSource for their commitment to doing business in South Carolina and are excited to see the great things they’ll continue to do here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster