Bryant Daigre Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Garyville Man, Bryant Daigre Sentenced for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRYANT DAIGRE, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022 to 120 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.

According to court documents, DAIGRE conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Additionally, on August 15, 2020, DAIGRE possessed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in St. John the Baptist Parish.

United States Chief District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown sentenced DAIGRE to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by 4 years of supervised release and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today