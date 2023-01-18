Brussels Examines Embezzlement Reform

The European Commission wants to find out if this modification violates the protection of European funds required by the Twenty-seven.

The European Commission is “analyzing” the reform of the Penal Code in Spain to assess whether the changes that affect the crime of embezzlement stray from the rules of the European Union, especially as far as the protection of European funds is concerned, As reported this Wednesday by the Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders.

“The reform introduces changes to various offences, including embezzlement. The Commission is currently analyzing these new provisions to verify the conformity of the reform with EU law, especially as regards the protection of financial interests of the EU”, Reynders detailed during a debate in the plenary session of the European Parliament on the situation of the rule of law in Spain.

Reynders has also referred to the agreement to renew the Constitutional Court to consider that the four new appointments are “important” since they were pending since last June and because the proper functioning of the constitutional bodies is an “essential element of the rule of law “.

The commissioner said that the Community Executive is also aware that the Constitutional Court suspended the vote in the Senate on the proposal to modify the system for appointing the members of the Court and added that, in any case, Brussels will continue to pay attention to all evolution in terms of the rule of law to include its analysis in the annual report to be published in the middle of the year.

Urgency in The Renewal of The CGPJ



The community head of Justice has taken advantage of his speech to reiterate the urgency with which the community Executive observes the blockade in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and for which he requests that it be renewed “urgently” and , “immediately after”, the process of reforming the system of election of its members begins to adapt it to European standards.

“We continue to call on all parties involved to take the necessary actions for the successful implementation of this recommendation,” Reynders stressed.

The debate in the plenary session of the European Parliament takes place after the European People’s Party forced its inclusion in the agenda of this plenary session, as a topical debate, whose issue corresponded in turn to fix the ‘popular’, since in In the November and December sessions, the European Parliament voted to reject including a discussion on Spain on its agenda.

This article is originally published on diariodeavila.es