Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Failure to Register.” Schragl, a person required to register as a sex offender, failed to update his registration from May to December to 2021 in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The United States Marshals Service, West Virginia State Police, Texas Rangers, and the Nevada State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.