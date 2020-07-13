Bronx Resident Jose Luis Reyes Sentenced to 71 Months in Federal Prison for Trafficking Heroin

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jose Luis Reyes, also known as “Roberto Camacho Figueroa,” “Joselito” and “Gordo,” 50, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing the Bronx, New York, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 71 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for trafficking heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matters stems from a DEA Hartford Task Force investigation of a heroin trafficking organization that was operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and the Dominican Republic. The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, revealed that Reyes oversaw the drug trafficking organization’s drug distribution and cash collection activities when the organization’s leader was residing in the Dominican Republic. On multiple occasions in 2017, Reyes was observed traveling from New York to meet with associates at a suspected narcotics stash location on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.

Reyes has been detained since his arrest on related New York state charges on April 12, 2017. On that date, a search of his residence revealed more than 1.4 kilograms of heroin and more than 750 grams of cocaine.

On April 27, 2017, a federal grand jury in Connecticut returned an indictment charging Reyes and nine other individuals with various heroin trafficking offenses stemming from this investigation. On October 3, 2018, Reyes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram of heroin.

Reyes faces deportation proceedings when he completes his prison term.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.

