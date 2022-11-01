Britain delays new power to veto financial regulators



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will delay introduction of a new power for the finance ministry to veto financial rules written by regulators, City Minister Andrew Griffith has said.

Griffith had previously said he would introduce an amendment in a financial services bill now before parliament.

In a letter to parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Griffith said that “in light of the appointment of the new Prime Minister last week and the need for government to consider the detail carefully, we will not be unable to take the amendment in time” for the deadline for the committee scrutinising the bill.