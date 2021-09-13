Bristol: Paul Crone Sentenced on Drug and Gun Charges

Bristol Man, Paul D. Crone Sentenced on Drug and Gun Charges

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) A Bristol, Virginia man was sentenced last week to 21 and a-half years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Paul D. Crone, 56, conspired with others to traffic approximately 45 kilograms of methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

Crone pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Fifteen co-conspirators were also charged in the conspiracy.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia, Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, and Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today