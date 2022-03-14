Brian D. Lisanti Sentenced for National Forest Burglaries

California Man, Brian D. Lisanti Sentenced to 21 Months for National Forest Burglaries

TUCSON, AR (STL.News) Last week, Brian D. Lisanti, 51, of Weimar, California, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott Rash to 21 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to burglarize user fee collection sites on the Coronado National Forest in Southern Arizona.

Lisanti previously pleaded guilty to destruction of government property by breaking into a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Arizona and to stealing $1,408 of government funds from a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Green Valley, Arizona in 2020. In pleading guilty, Lisanti also admitted that between July 23, 2020 and November 8, 2020, he committed at least 42 burglaries and theft of government funds at fee collection sites on national recreation lands in Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah. Lisanti committed these acts by breaking the locks on fee collection tubes and stealing monies that recreational users had deposited as fees payable to the United States government.

The U.S Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Office conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today