Brett Hulls Junction House Expands to Central West End

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Brett Hull’s Junction House has secured a lease in the popular neighborhood known as the Central West End.

The address is 4747 McPherson Avenue, previously occupied by Llyweyn’s Pub, and the plan is to be open within approximately 120 days.

Brett Hull’s is an upscale sports bar in Wentzville, MO, with an outdoor patio, rooftop bar, and upscale dining facility with 17 seat bar offering premium beers, wines, and spirits. In addition, they provide live music and an atmosphere unmatched by any other restaurant in the region.