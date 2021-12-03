Brett Brownell Sentenced For Illegal Contraband, Escape

Federal Prisoner, William Brett Brownell Sentenced To Additional Prison Time For Illegal Contraband And Escape

PENSACOLA, FL (STL.News) William Brett Brownell, 30, of Milton, Florida, was sentenced to an 8-month consecutive prison term after pleading guilty to charges of possession of contraband by a federal prisoner, introduction of contraband to a federal prison, and escape. The sentence was announced today by Jason R. Coody, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Between October 2019 and June 2020, Brownell obtained, possessed, and distributed to fellow prisoners at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola various prohibited items, including marijuana, alcohol, phones, SD cards and readers, and tobacco products.

Brownell coordinated the contraband “drops” by using a contraband cell phone. The indictment also alleges that around approximately the same time frame, Brownell escaped from custody by leaving prison limits without permission.

Brownell was in the midst of serving a 70-month sentence for marijuana trafficking and money laundering convictions, and he must serve 8 additional months after that as a result of the sentence in this case.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services, the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Eglin Air Force Base 96th Test Wing Legal Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alicia Forbes prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today