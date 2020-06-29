Breann Campbell Charged with Hate Motivated Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 28, 2020 Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispactched to a Hotel on Putney rd. for an altercation that had occurred. Officers arrived and after speaking with all parties involved it was determined that Breann Campbell age 43 of Brattleboro had created a public disturbance while using racial slurs. Campbell was arrested for Hate Motivated Disorderly Conduct. Campbell was taken into custody and was released on conditions and was cited to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 29, 2020 at 12:30pm.

