Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/30/20, Brattleboro Police conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The passenger, Patrick Devens, a 57 year old male from Brattleboro, was found to have an extraditable warrant out of NH.

Devens’ warrant stemmed from a probation violation.

Devens was taken into custody, and lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department. There, bail of $15k was imposed.

Devens will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 7/1/20 to answer his charge.

