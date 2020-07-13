Brattleboro Police Arrested Emanuel R. Tenner For Shooting

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 07/11/2020 At approximately 8:00 PM Brattleboro Police officers were in the area and conducting an investigation in the parking lot of a commercial business on Canal Street. While there, they heard several gunshots come from the area of a neighboring hotel. Police immediately responded to the area and located a subject who suffered a gun shot wound. That person was loaded into a police cruiser and transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The subject was later transported to Dartmouth Medical Center, their current condition is unknown at this time. An investigation was conducted and police arrested Emanuel R. Tenner III (22) of Natchez, Mississippi, at the scene. The firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting was recovered as well.

Mr. Tenner is being ordered held without bail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Recklessly endangering another person. Mr. Tenner will appear in court on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1230 PM.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Brattleboro Police Department.

