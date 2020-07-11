Branson, Missouri Alderman Kevin McConnell Resigns

Branson, MO (STL.News) Branson Alderman Kevin McConnell is resigning from the Board of Aldermen, effective August 7, 2020.

Alderman McConnell has served on the board, representing Ward III for three years and was currently serving a term to April 2021. In a resignation letter to the City, McConnell states he is moving out of Ward III and will no longer be able to serve on the Board of Aldermen for Ward III per city code.

In his resignation letter, McConnell said, “It was a pleasure serving the City of Branson.”

The City would like to thank McConnell for his time and dedication to the community. He will be officially honored for his service at the regular Board of Aldermen meeting on July 28, 2020.

Applications for this Alderman position will be made available for any qualifying full-time resident of Ward III. According to State statute, the Mayor will choose a name from the applicant list and that applicant will need to be approved by the Board of Aldermen. The applicant’s term will run until the April 2021 elections.

Applications will officially open Friday, July 10, 2020, at 8 a.m. and will be open for two weeks. Those interested in applying or finding out more about the qualifications and duties of a Branson Alderman can find the full application starting July 10, on our website, www.bransonmo.gov and at Branson City Hall.