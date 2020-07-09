BPD Arrest Recover Lovings, Bissereth & Jones For Weapon Offense

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:18 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made several on-site arrests after a traffic stop in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Creston Street in Dorchester.

While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle with heavily tinted windows and no front license plate traveling on Intervale Street near Blue Hill Avenue. Officers activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

As officers exited the cruiser and approached the motor vehicle, they immediately smelled the strong scent of marijuana. Due to the excessive tint on the vehicle, officers asked the operator, later identified as Aree Lovings, 29, of Dorchester, to roll the rear driver’s side window all the way down. Officers observed several open bottles of alcohol in the motor vehicle.

Officers observed the rear passenger, later identified as Andre Bissereth, 30, of Dorchester, attempting to conceal a black bag under the driver’s seat by kicking it with his foot. All parties were removed from the motor vehicle for officer safety except the front female passenger, later identified as Dominique Simmons Jones, 26, of Dorchester. Officers removed the black bag from under the driver’s seat and recovered a loaded Glock 19 with 20 9mm rounds loaded into the extended magazine.

As officers attempted to place Bissereth in handcuffs, he immediately fled on foot up Creston Street toward Normandy Street but was quickly apprehended a few minutes later by responding officers.

As the front passenger, Simmons Jones was being removed from the motor vehicle, she was observed attempting to reach into her purse. Officers removed the purse from her possession and recovered a loaded HK VSP Tactical .45 with five rounds loaded into the extended magazine.

Dominique Simmons Jones was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Andre Bissereth was arrested and charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Officers observed Lovings eyes to be glassy and bloodshot and due to the fact that there were multiple open containers throughout the vehicle, officers conducted a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Aree Lovings was charged with Operating Under the Influence. All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

