BPD Arrest Darrin Brack, Dominic Farrell & Jonathan Albert in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 7:17 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a radio call for a fight and a person with a gun in the area of Butler Street.

A description of the suspects was broadcast via BPD Operations and responding officers were able to locate three male suspects walking toward Richview Street. As officers attempted to stop the males, all three fled on foot into a backyard on Richview Street and proceeded to jump a fence into an adjacent yard. After a brief foot pursuit, officers safely apprehended the suspects.

Officers recovered a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance from Darrin Brack, 20-years-old, of South Boston.

Dominic Farrell, 19-years-old, of Dorchester was positively identified as the suspect who brandished the firearm which he pulled from a backpack.

Officers recovered a loaded Sig Sauer .45 handgun with six rounds in the magazine. Officers also recovered two black Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazines each containing fourteen rounds from Farrell’s backpack, along with an undisclosed amount of US Currency, and a digital scale covered with a white powdery residue.

Dominic Farrell was charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Class B, Drugs, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Buying, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Goods. An inquiry of the firearm revealed it to be reported stolen out of Oxford County, Maine.

Darrin Brack was arrested and charged with; Possession of Class B, Drugs, Disturbing the Peace, and Trespassing.

Jonathan Albert, 19-years-old, of Quincy was arrested and charged with; Disturbing the Peace and Trespassing. All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

