Bowling Green Couple Wins Show Me Cash Jackpot

(STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player and his wife won a $101,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in the May 5 drawing when his Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ayerco, 18048 Business Highway 161 S. in Bowling Green, though the player didn’t realize he had won until he took it into another Missouri Lottery retailer to have his numbers checked.

Once the clerk scanned the ticket, her reaction surprised the winner.

“She said, ‘Have you signed that ticket?’ and I told her no,” he said. “And so she goes, ‘Well, you’re signing it right now!'”

He asked how much he had won, knowing it must be a large amount for her to have that reaction.

“She showed me the screen, and it says right on it that I won $101,000!” he shared.

Upon telling his wife he had won the jackpot, she didn’t believe him at first.

“She asked me if I was joking,” he said.

“I was just shocked,” his wife added.

The winning numbers that night were 10, 12, 31, 33, and 38.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Since last night’s jackpot was won, tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot resets to $50,000.

