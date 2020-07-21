Boston police Arrest Tyshawn Carter for Firearm Offense in 198 D Street

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 6:00 PM on Monday July 20th, 2020, officers assigned to the District C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 198 D Street in South Boston.

On arrival, officers observed several males in the rear of 198 D Street who immediately began to flee on foot upon seeing officers. Officers observed one male, later identified as Tyshawn Carter, 18, of Brockton, running with his right hand in his front pocket while reaching around with his left hand to secure an apparent object.

As officers followed Carter, they observed him bend down to discard the object while continuing to run onto Crowley Rogers Way. Officers were able to safely apprehend Carter and conducted a search of the area where they recovered a 45 Caliber Taurus loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition.

Tyshawn Carter was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Possession of a Loaded Firearm. Carter is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

