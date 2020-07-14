Boston Police Arrest 14-year-old in Possession of a Firearm in Roslindale

Boston, MA (STL.News) One Less Gun: At about 6:20 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 124 Beechland Circle in Roslindale. Upon arrival, officers were approached by a 1st Armor Security Guard who directed officers’ attention to a black and gray sedan driving away from officers on Beechland Circle. The security guard stated the motor vehicle contained a firearm. Officers stopped the motor vehicle and approached in an effort to speak with the occupants. As additional units arrived on scene, the rear passenger suddenly fled from the vehicle. Officers gave chase, apprehending the individual a short distance away at 59 Beechland Circle. During a frisk of the suspect for weapons, officers located a Taurus G2C 9mm firearm loaded with six rounds of live ammunition which the suspect had attempted to conceal within his undergarments. The male was taken into custody. The remaining four occupants of the vehicle were identified and released from the scene.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old male of Dorchester. The male is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way, and Possession of a High Capacity Firearm. The male was also discovered to be on a GPS monitoring bracelet.

