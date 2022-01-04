Bosnia – Key Water Supply Project Stalled

Bosnia political deadlock stalls critical water supply project

Bosnia (STL.News) Several multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina are single-handedly blocked by one of the three members of the country’s presidency.

Three leaders – from three different ethnic groups – run the nation.

The Serb leader Milorad Dodik – who wants independence for his region – is voting down every big project.

The inability to expand the water supply network in the municipalities in the Republika Srpska is one example of that intractable political problem, adding to the grievances of its residents.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube