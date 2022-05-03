Border Patrol Stops Criminal Migrants from Entering

Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Agents Stop Criminal Migrants From Entering our Communities

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents arrested two criminal migrants and three 18th Street gang members.

On April 29, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents processed a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed he is an 18th Street gang member.

The next day, MCS agents processed another Salvadoran identified as an 18th Street gang member. His record checks indicate that he was arrested in El Salvador for robbery in 2006 and was removed from the U.S. in 2021.

Also, on April 30, MCS agents processed two criminal migrants. One of the migrants was sentenced to 10 years’ confinement for cruelty towards a child, and the other was sentenced to more than one year for sexual assault.

Later that day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Salvadoran national in Escobares. Record checks revealed he is an 18th Street gang member and served three years’ incarceration in El Salvador for his gang involvement.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

SOURCE: US Customs and Border Protection