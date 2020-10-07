Border Patrol Seizes more than $450K Worth of Drugs in the Rio Grande Valley, TX

FRONTON, Texas (STL.News) In the early morning hours, Rio Grande City (RGC) agents foiled a drug smuggling attempt that led to the discovery of more than 575 pounds of marijuana.

Yesterday morning, RGC agents working near Fronton, Texas, witnessed a Ford Ranger leaving the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed. Agents lost sight of the pickup for a short while until locating it abandoned on a private property along with a utility terrain vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Houston, Texas. An inspection of the Ranger revealed more than 576 pounds of marijuana worth more than $461K in the bed of the truck. An intensive search for the driver yielded negative results.

Border Patrol turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

