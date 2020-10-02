Bonita Springs Woman Rosalie Mackay Won $1 Million in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rosalie Mackay, of Bonita Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.00.

Mackay purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 12900 Trade Way Four in Bonita Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

