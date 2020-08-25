Boeing Statement on Starliner-1 Crew Assignment

NASA assigns Dr. Jeanette Epps to Boeing’s first operational Starliner mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (STL.News) Boeing Astronaut Chris Ferguson shared the following statement today regarding NASA’s Starliner-1 crew assignment:

“The Boeing team is honored that NASA assigned astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps to the crew of Starliner-1, Boeing’s first operational mission to the International Space Station. Jeanette will be a part of an important and history-making flight, and we’re excited to welcome her to the Starliner team. Jeanette’s crewmates, Suni Williams and Josh Cassada, are regulars at our Florida facilities and are training in Houston. We’re looking forward to getting to know her just as well as we progress toward this flight.”