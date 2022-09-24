Bitmatrix Releases Mainnet Beta For Automated Market Maker On Liquid – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

September 24, 2022
Waqar Nawaz

Bitmatrix, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol, has released its mainnet beta which will allow bitcoiners to create their own liquidity pool and perform trustless swaps on the Liquid Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Users looking to create their own liquidity pools need only connect the Bitmatrix web interface to their Marina Wallet, select the desired pairs, provide an initial amount, and click trade.