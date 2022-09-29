Bitcoin to PKR, USD on September 29, 2022 – Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoint (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on September 29, 2022.

One Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs4,530,952.30 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs4,401,818.26 at closing on September 28, 2022.

The rate of Bitcoin in US Dollar (USD) is $19,443.90 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $18,723.32 at closing on September 28, 2022.

Ripple to PKR, USD on September 29, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on September 29, 2022.

One Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs102.83 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs99.71 at closing on September 28, 2022.

The rate of Ripple in US Dollar (USD) is $0.44 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate of $0.42 at closing on September 28, 2022.

Dogecoin to PKR, USD on September 29, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on September 29, 2022.

One Dogecoin to PKR is Rs14.16 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs13.93 at closing on September 28, 2022.

The rate of Dogecoin in US Dollar (USD) is $0.06 on September 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $0.06 at closing on September 28, 2022.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.