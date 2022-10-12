Crypto

Bitcoin Miners Are The Dung Beetles Of The Energy Sector – Bitcoin Magazine

October 11, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Warren, partner at Distributed Hash and business development at Upstream Data Inc.

The layperson knows only one thing about Bitcoin mining — it uses a lot of energy, and that is bad.

This mind-virus, successfully spread by the climate extremists and anti-Bitcoin street corner preachers (typically carrying a proof-of-stake torch) is intended to be the death knell of our burgeoning industry. We use a lot of energy, and using energy is obviously a terrible thing. It follows that we should be scorned, pursued and regulated out of existence.