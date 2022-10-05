Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Climbs to 2-Week High

Bitcoin continued to trade above $20,000 on Wednesday, as the token remained near a two-week high. Bullish momentum in cryptocurrency markets has been higher this week, with prices surging after a recent downward spell. Ethereum, on the other hand, was largely unchanged in today’s session.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) was once again trading above $20,000, as the token continued to trade near a two-week high.

BTC/USD surged to a peak of $20,479 late in Tuesday’s session, which was its highest point since September 13.

On Wednesday, prices remained near this level, however slipped marginally after failing to extend a breakout of a key resistance point.

The token slipped below this ceiling of $20,350 earlier today, and as of writing, is trading at $20,024.63, which remains higher than yesterday’s low of $19,917.91.

As can be seen from the chart, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has also declined today, with the indicator now tracking at 52.45.

This mark is marginally under a support level of 53.00, and should the reading continue to depreciate, we will likely see BTC back below $20,000.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) was mostly consolidating on Wednesday, as the token fell back towards a support point of its own.

Following a high of $1,364.97 during yesterday’s session, ETH/USD dropped to an intraday low of $1,335.89 earlier in the day.

As a result of this slippage, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency moved back towards its floor of $1,330, a level which it broke out of less than 24 hours ago.

Looking at the chart, the decline appears to have come once the RSI failed to move beyond yesterday’s resistance of 44.90.

Currently price strength is tracking at 43.67, and seems to be heading for a floor close to the 42.00 level.

Should it arrive at its destination, then there is a strong likelihood that ethereum will be under $1,300.

Do you anticipate ethereum falling below $1,300 this week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Eliman Dambell Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.