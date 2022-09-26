Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Flat: Why This Analyst Finds Apex Crypto's 'Modest' Weakness 'Rather Imp – Benzinga

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.55% higher to $938 billion at 8:03 p.m. EDT.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price

Bitcoin BTC/USD 2.2% -1.9% $19,191.91

Ethereum ETH/USD 3.1% -3.3% $1,334.36

Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.1% 3.85% $0.06







Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price

Terra Classic (LUNC) +59.1% $0.0003

Terra (LUNA) +23.5% $2.70

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% ??$0.033







See Also: How To Get Free Crypto

Why It Matters: The two largest cryptocurrencies weathered Monday well despite risk assets dropping sharply.

The S&P 500 closed at 3,655.04, the lowest since 2020 as investors were rattled by market turbulence, which had its origins in the United Kingdom. U.S. stock futures were in the green and largely unchanged at the time of writing.

OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya said, “Chaos in fiat currencies is starting to make crypto look more attractive. Bitcoin’s modest weakness is rather impressive given the panic selling occurring across a wide range of risky assets.“

“Tech stocks were up earlier today and that shows you that correlation with crypto remains intact. Bitcoin won’t be trading on its own fundamentals overnight, but it is starting to show some signs of resilience here,” said Moya in a note, seen by Benzinga.

Michaël van de Poppe shared a Bitcoin chart and said it was “narrow.” The cryptocurrency trader said, “Break and flip of $19.3K will probably already trigger a new trend.” The analyst said flipping the $19,500 level would indicate strength towards $20,000 and even $22,500.

Very narrow chart on #Bitcoin, which we can see here. Break and flip of $19.3K will probably already trigger a new trend. Preferably flipping $19.5K would indicate strength towards $20K and potentially even $22.5K. pic.twitter.com/eDdjpnrD4E

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 26, 2022

Bitcoin’s user base is at its “foundational level,” according to a recent blog post from Glassnode. The on-chain analysis firm said a “constructive observation would be the expulsion of retail participants from the network leaving just the HODLers class, career traders, and everyday Bitcoin users remaining.”

Bitcoin Entity-Adjusted Unspent Realized Price Distribution — Courtesy Glassnode

Glassnode observed that the majority of the current market churn is on account of the short-term holder class, which finds itself in an equilibrium period.

Bitcoin: Total Supply In Profit Held By Short-Term Holders (BTC) — Courtesy Glassnode

“With such a large concentration of supply in the current consolidation range, a risk remains of a levee break, should prices lose the June $17.5k lows.”

Meanwhile, Terra Classic (LUNC) trading volumes have seen a massive spike after Binance said it would implement a burn mechanism on trading fees, noted Santiment, a market intelligence platform. LUNC was the highest intraday gainer on Monday evening.

#TerraClassic finally received some positive news when #Binance announced it would be implementing a burn mechanism on trading fees. Something is better than nothing for $LUNC traders these days, & we expect that volatility will continue all week long. https://t.co/sFmoyj6Pau pic.twitter.com/vHobvAuHRq

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 26, 2022

A statement from Binance indicated that it would burn coins equivalent to a trading fee when a trader buys or sells LUNC, however, it should be noted that the trading fee for large traders on Binance ranges between 0.1% to 0.02% — significantly lower than LUNC’s 1.2% transaction burn rate.

Read Next: Nomura Joins Other Big-Name Financial Players To Back Blockchain Startup Fnality