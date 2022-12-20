Bitcoin.com Games Reveals Top Slots of 2022, Players to Get 50 Free Rounds Every Day for Christmas

?Bitcoin.com Games to reward free rounds every day to all players until December 31st in Hot Slots of Christmas!?

It’s the holiday season and Bitcoin.com Games has begun unraveling sweet gifts for all its players in the newly launched Hot Slots of Christmas promotion. The premium crypto casino has created a list of 13 of the most popular slots of the year and is set to reward bonuses to all who qualify. These sought-after games are featured in the new Hot Slots of Christmas promotion where participants can get free rounds to play on any of these top-ranking slots.

The casino will reveal one top game per day, called “Game of the Day”, until the 31st of December to close off the year with the most-played slot game of 2022. All players that wager at least $50 on the Game of the Day will receive 50 Free Spins on one of the participating slot games.

?50 Free Spins Every Day Till 31st December 2022 in Hot Slots of Christmas?

Anyone can get Free Spins! The newly launched promotion is open to new and old players alike, so if you don’t have a casino account, you can simply register and start participating. It is really easy to register on Bitcoin.com Games as there is no KYC needed and you only require an email address to sign up. You can make a quick deposit soon after you verify your email address and start playing in no time.

Bitcoin.com Games is touted to be the most trustworthy crypto casino where you can enjoy premium chance-based games from all the top providers in the world. With a combination of smooth user experience and top-notch customer service, the casino promises non-stop gameplay around the clock.

The new promotion Hot Slots of Christmas is really exciting for all players as it enlists some of the most fun and engaging games in a bundle of joy for players to enjoy free rounds on.

Check out this brand new promotion from Bitcoin.com Games if you love slots or play any of the Live Casino or Table Games available on the casino’s website.

What do you think about Hot Slots of Christmas? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

