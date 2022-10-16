Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rises 0.97%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Digital Money has gained 0.97% to $109.62.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bitcoin Cash a 29 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Bitcoin Cash!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Cash a moderate volatility rank of 29, placing it in the bottom 29% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

BCH’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Bitcoin Cash price is trading above resistance. With support around $107.34 and resistance near $109.5. This positions Bitcoin Cash out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.