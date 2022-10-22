Bitcoin?com Launches NFT Project – Buyers in VERSE Token Sale to Receive Exclusive NFTs

press release

Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced it is launching an NFT project tied to its rewards and utility token VERSE.

The Verse NFT collection will be limited in supply by the number of people who purchase VERSE in the Verse token sale, which starts on November 1 at getverse.com.

“Bitcoin.com’s VERSE token will act as a powerful gateway to DeFi for millions of people,” said Bitcoin.com CEO Dennis Jarvis. “NFTs have so far played a similar role, bringing a whole new user base to crypto while fostering the creation of powerful communities. Integrating NFTs to the Bitcoin.com Verse ecosystem is important therefore not only for increasing the ecosystem’s reach, but also for galvanizing a resilient core community.”

Verse NFTs will have utility in the Bitcoin.com Verse ecosystem, such as providing access to exclusive products and services, discounts, and more.

Each successful purchase in the Verse token sale will entitle the buyer to a free mint of the Verse NFT from Bitcoin.com. Buyers who purchase greater amounts of VERSE will also be entitled to mint additional Verse NFTs.

“For many in the Bitcoin.com community, this will be their first NFT,” said Bitcoin.com’s Director of Product Experience Alex Knight. He added, “That’s why we’re working hard to ensure that not only is the minting process straightforward and safe, but also the integration of the NFT into the Bitcoin.com Verse ecosystem enhances user experience, providing a positive introduction to this powerful application of blockchain technology.”

The Verse NFT collection will be programmatically generated. It consists of space-themed characters whose features are randomly assembled from a wide range of options including accessories, body aesthetic, colors, backgrounds, expressions, and more.

The project is being advised by Evan Luza, co-founder of Cool Cats, a blue-chip NFT collection with over $370 million in lifetime trading volume.

“Bitcoin.com is uniquely positioned with their large crypto centric audience to drive further adoption and awareness around NFTs and the innovative solutions and implications around them,” said Evan. “I look forward to advising not just on this collection, but also on Bitcoin.com’s wider NFT strategy including how NFTs can be integrated into the app.”

The Verse NFT collection will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Individuals who purchase VERSE in the token sale will have their Ethereum address whitelisted for both claiming the VERSE tokens they purchase and minting their Verse NFTs. Minting of Verse NFTs will be made available sometime after the completion of the Verse token sale.

About VERSE

VERSE is the rewards and utility token for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, and the world’s gateway to DeFi. Strategic buyers purchased $33.6 million in a private sale of VERSE tokens in May. Registrations for the public sale, which is will start on November 1, are now underway at getverse.com

Bitcoin.com Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons