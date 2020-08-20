Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide of Cadarius Killian

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Cadarius Killian, (32), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 4:33 p.m, Officers from the Community Safety Partnership Unit responded to the 7500 block of 66TH Courtway South on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in a grassy area unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Jefferson County Coroner.

The preliminary investigation suggest multiple gunshots were heard in the area by neighbors. The motive in this investigation appears to be surrounding retaliation involving previous illegal activity. There are no suspects in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

