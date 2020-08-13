Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Condorius Sanchez Williams

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The victim has been identified Condorius Sanchez Williams, (30), B/M, of Adamsville, Alabama.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., BPD 911 Communications Division received a call of a traffic accident on Interstate I-65 northbound under the 16th Street Bridge. BPD North precinct officers along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and discovered a vehicle off the highway. The occupant was in the driver’s seat unresponsive and wounded. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Evidence in this investigation suggest the victim was possibly targeted and shot as he traveled northbound on I-65. There are no suspects in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

