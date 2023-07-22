Billy’s on Broadway Opens in St. Louis

Billy’s on Broadway Opens in Downtown St. Louis, Missouri – One Block South of the Cardinals Stadium

SAINT LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a detailed article about opening a historical landmark building downtown named Billy’s on Broadway.

Once home for almost 20 years, Beale on Broadway is now an architectural attraction with a significant expansion, multiple outdoor bars, a stage for entertainment, and a rooftop bar with a panoramic view of the Busch Stadium.

Another attractive feature is that Billy’s on Broadway has sufficient parking to avoid streetside parking.

With approximately 80 Cardinal home games and resting one block south of the stadium has to be a great location with thousands of sports fans passing and walking toward the ball field.

Billy Roe and two other partners, David and Brett Apted, together these businessmen have done more than open a great bar and restaurant. They have preserved a significant piece of history. This building has been a bar dating back to 1890, and possibly soon, but Billy has verified this date with the family that once operated it. The owners spent significant money preserving and improving the facility, turning it into more than just a bar and restaurant.

Billy’s personal memorabilia collection surrounds the walls with collectibles that are certainly worth a fortune, and he enjoys describing the significance of each item prominently displayed.

St. Louis Restaurant Review classifies this establishment into a class shared with only Ballpark Village and Brett Hull’s Junction House in Wentzville, in the St. Louis region.

Billy’s is a destination shared with only a few serious restaurateurs. Still, even they don’t share the passion that Billy illustrates as he welcomes the guests, gives tours of the new establishment, and shares the significance of his memorabilia.

Business Hours:

Sunday – 10 am – 1 am

Monday – 10 am – 1 am

Tuesday – 10 am – 1 am

Wednesday – 10 am – 1 am

Thursday – 10 am – 1 am

Friday – 10 am – 1 am

Saturday – 10 am – 1 am

Address and phone:

701 South Broadway

St. Louis, Missouri 63102

Phone: +1 314-279-9963

Website: https://www.billysonbroadway.com/

