Biggest Movers: QNT Nears 6-Month High, DOGE Extends Recent Gains

Quant moved close to a six-month high on Saturday, as the token remained in the green for a second consecutive session. The rally comes as prices are now up by over 25% in the last seven days. Dogecoin was also in the green, as prices moved higher for a third consecutive day.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) was one of the notable gainers to start the weekend, as prices moved closer to a six-month high.

QNT/USD raced to an intraday high of $146.52 on Saturday, less than a day after trading at a low of $138.40.

Today’s high was marginally below Friday’s peak of $147.00, which is the strongest point that quant had hit since March 29.

Looking at the chart, the move comes as the relative strength index (RSI) broke out of a ceiling at 73.00.

As of writing, the index is tracking at 75.81, which is deep in overbought territory, and could act as a signal for bears to reenter the market.

The 10-day (red) moving average continues to remain higher, however, bulls will likely begin to consider securing gains and taking profit.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Another notable mover in today’s session was dogecoin (DOGE), which rose for a third straight session.

Following a low of $0.05996 on Friday, DOGE/USD rose to an intraday high of $0.06281 on Saturday.

Today’s rally in DOGE sees prices climb to their highest point in the past four days, and value appears to be heading towards a resistance point of $0.0640.

However, earlier gains have somewhat eased, following a collision with a ceiling on the RSI indicator.

The index is currently tracking below a ceiling of 50.40, which comes as market uncertainty heightens as the day progresses.

Ultimately, like with QNT, should traders intend to take prices higher this weekend, the first task will be to move beyond current points of resistance.

