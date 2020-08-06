Beverly Hills City Council Amends Urgency Ordinance Regarding

Evictions and Rent Payments for Small Commercial Tenants

Beverly Hills, CA (August 5, 2020) – By a unanimous vote (5-0) on Tuesday night, the Beverly Hills City Council extended the commercial tenant eviction moratorium date for small commercial tenants to September 30, 2020. Therefore, the rent recommencement date (the date when regular payment of rent will need to resume) is now October 1, 2020. This change aligns with Governor Newsom’s order to allow

businesses more time to manage the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The original eviction moratorium end date of July 31, 2020 still applies to large commercial tenants. A large commercial tenant is defined as: a business that, together with its Affiliates, (1) employs more than 100 employees, or (2) has an average annual gross receipts of more than $15 million over the previous three years, or (3) has business operations, other than sales conducted solely through online channels, in

three or more countries, including the United States; or (4) a business whose payment of rent is guaranteed by a business falling within the above list.

For small commercial tenants and landlords who have met but not reached an agreement, the Council extended the date for repayment of forborne rent to March 1, 2021.

Commercial tenants and property owners are required to meet and make a good faith attempt to develop an agreement. Any agreement worked out between commercial tenants and property owners will take a precedence over this ordinance and may extend the period for repayment if agreed to by both parties.

