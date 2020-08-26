Bertrand Man Harold Hooper Wins $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

MO (STL.News) Bertrand resident Harold Hooper likes to play Missouri Lottery crossword and bingo Scratchers games. He recently purchased a $5 “Lucky Bonus Crossword” ticket that ended up containing a $100,000 top prize. He purchased the winning ticket from Larry’s Pit Stop, 2413 E. Malone Ave., in Sikeston.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Hooper. “I checked the ticket multiple times over the next few hours.”

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” awards players prizes for matching their letters with complete words on the ticket’s two crossword puzzles. Introduced on April 23, more than $5.5 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including three additional $100,000 top prizes.

