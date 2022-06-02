Berkeley County: Ronald Craig Admits to Drug Charge

Berkeley County man, Ronald Craig Fletcher admits to drug charge

(STL.News) Ronald Craig Fletcher, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, has admitted to selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Fletcher, also known as “Ronnie Fletcher,” 53, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possess with Intent to Distribute Eutylone.” Fletcher admitted having eutylone, also known as “boot,” in May 2021 in Morgan County.

Fletcher faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today