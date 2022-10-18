Berkeley County man sentenced for firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Daniel Kion Garrison, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 27 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Garrison, 30, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Garrison admitted to working with another to illegally purchase a .380 caliber pistol from a licensed dealer in Berkeley County in May 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.