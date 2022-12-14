Berkeley County man admits to role in drug trafficking conspiracy

You are here

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 15, 2022

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.” Rozas admitted to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base in November 2020 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

Updated December 16, 2022