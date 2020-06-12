Bellevue Store Operator Thach Duc Le Charged with Fraud and Money Laundering

(STL.News) – A resident of Venetia, Pennsylvania and Davie, Florida, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Pennsylvania on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The two-count Indictment named Thach Duc Le, aka “Tucker” as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment Le operated a store on Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue called Last Call Entertainment. The indictment alleges that Le engaged in the purchase of a wide variety of goods, mostly over the counter medications and health and beauty aids, from persons that were known to Le to be substance abusers who had shoplifted or otherwise stolen the goods they sold to him at Last Call.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to twenty five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 per count or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case. Police departments from the City of Pittsburgh, Ross Township and Shaler Township also assisted in the investigation.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

