Beckley: William Durham Plea Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

Beckley Man, Kaine William Durham Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) A Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime.

According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, was stopped by law enforcement in Beckley on November 7, 2020. Law enforcement officers recovered a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun from inside Durham’s vehicle. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Durham faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 25, 2022.

United States Attorney William S. Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Beckley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Jeffrey is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today