BC Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Red Run Boulevard

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Red Run Boulevard last night.

Officers were called to the area at 8:39 p.m. when a motorcycle traveling southbound on Red Run Boulevard near Redland Court lost control for reasons not yet determined and began to slide. The operator was separated from the motorcycle and struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Red Run Boulevard. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle is identified as Josean Joel Osoria (22) of the 100 block of Enchanted Hills Road, 21117.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.

