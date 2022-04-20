Bayliss Morris Jenkins Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Moss Point Man, Bayliss Morris Jenkins Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) A Moss Point man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to information presented to the Court, on February 8, 2021, Bayliss Morris Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody by Moss Point Police officers after a traffic stop for operating a vehicle with a switched tag. Jenkins possessed two handguns in his vehicle.

Jenkins had prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted on June 15, 2021, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pled guilty on November 17, 2021.

The Court sentenced Jenkins to 120 months, which is the statutory maximum sentence for his offense.

The ATF and Moss Point Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today