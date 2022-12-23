Bavarian Nordic enters $83M agreement with the U.S. DOD to develop Equine Encephalitis Virus vaccine

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) announced a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, for the advanced development of MVA-BN WEV, a prophylactic vaccine candidate against Western, Eastern and Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, which can cause a rare, but potentially deadly mosquito-borne illness in humans. The new agreement has a total value up to $83M, of which the secured base agreement of $55M covers the costs for a clinical Phase 2 dose finding study of MVA-BN WEV, further non-clinical studies, process development and manufacturing of clinical trial material. Furthermore, the agreement includes options valued at $28M to support Phase 3 preparations. The base agreement will run from 2023 through 2026 with the majority of revenue from the agreement being recognized in that timeframe.