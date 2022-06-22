Batteries Plus Opens New Location in St. Louis

Trusted Expert for All Things Batteries, Lightbulbs, and Phone Repair, Opens on June 25

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob, and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in St. Louis. Opening its doors on June 25 at 4493 Forest Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing the community with quality products and services, all at affordable prices.

Batteries Plus St. Louis will provide residents services for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, and help keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. It also offers a range of products, such as automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

The new Batteries Plus location is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Mathew Tamasi. After working in the device repair industry for several years, Tamasi wanted a chance to advance. This led him to become a franchisee of Batteries Plus. Tamasi will be running the new location with his father, Mark Tamasi, and former co-workers who possess years of experience in the industry.

“Batteries Plus of St. Louis will meet the need for those that need immediate repair for devices, quality products in stock, and same-day services,” said Mathew. “Our local team will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood.”

Throughout the pandemic, Batteries Plus locations across the country have remained open to help individuals, communities, and organizations keep their devices and electronic equipment, including laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more, running as smoothly as possible. Offering services to businesses, large and small, throughout the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more. Batteries Plus of St. Louis will be another option for customers and local businesses to fulfill their essential needs.

Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, and smartphone/tablet repair company.

“Mathew Tamasi and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for Mathew and his location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in St. Louis.”

To find out more information about the new St. Louis location, please visit their website or call them at (314) 499-9069.