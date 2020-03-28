Barona Resort & Casino Extends Closure to April 19

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) The Barona Band of Mission Indians released the following statement:

In response to the ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Barona Band of Mission Indians is extending the closure of the Barona Resort & Casino through Sunday, April 19.

All Barona staff members will continue to receive pay and benefits during this time.

Barona’s Tribal leaders will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation on a daily basis as the health and safety of our staff, players and community is our top priority. We anxiously await the day we can welcome our staff and players back home to Barona. For now, we hope to be able to re-open on Monday, April 20.

We thank the entire Barona family, including our 3,100 Barona staff members and all of our players for their support and patience during this difficult time.