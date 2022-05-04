Barbour County: Andrew Cordel indicted on Firearms Charge

Barbour County man, Andrew Cordel Wagner indicted on firearms charge

(STL.News) Andrew Cordel Wagner, of Elkins, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Wagner, 31, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Wagner, a person prohibited from having firearms, is accused of having four rifles, one revolver, seven pistols, and four shotguns in November 2021 n Barbour County.

Wagner faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. ATF investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today